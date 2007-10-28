Xbox 360 Orange Box Update

A late night missive from Valve informs us that there is a major update for the recently released Orange Box for the 360. The update is mainly for Team Fortress 2 and includes the following changes.

â€¢ Reduced network bandwidth usage in multiplayer. â€¢ Improved overall game performance. â€¢ Arranged search results to favour preferred host conditions. â€¢ Improved searching for ranked games. â€¢ Addressed a possible false report of too little storage space on larger hard drives.

And there you are. Updated to the teeth for your playing pleasure. Now, go forth and give your Team Fortress 2 a (apparently) much needed overhaul. The Engineer awaits!