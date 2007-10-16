Play COD4 Single Player This Week

Ten GameStop's around the country will be hosting a Call of Duty 4 first to play event Wednesday night. The first 100 people to show up at the participating stories at 9 p.m. will get a chance to check out the single player version of the game and win some swag and prizes.
I was bummed to see that the cities don't include Denver. Instead they include: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Phiadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Minneapolis.
COD4 First to Play [Gamestop]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink