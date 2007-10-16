Play COD4 Single Player This Week

Ten GameStop's around the country will be hosting a Call of Duty 4 first to play event Wednesday night. The first 100 people to show up at the participating stories at 9 p.m. will get a chance to check out the single player version of the game and win some swag and prizes.

I was bummed to see that the cities don't include Denver. Instead they include: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Phiadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Minneapolis.

