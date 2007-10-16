The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Play COD4 Single Player This Week

cad4f2p.JPGTen GameStop's around the country will be hosting a Call of Duty 4 first to play event Wednesday night. The first 100 people to show up at the participating stories at 9 p.m. will get a chance to check out the single player version of the game and win some swag and prizes.

I was bummed to see that the cities don't include Denver. Instead they include: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Phiadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Minneapolis.

COD4 First to Play [Gamestop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles