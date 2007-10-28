Xbox 360 Pro Bundle in the Wild

Kotakuite Pitt Rennington spotted the new Xbox 360 Pro bundle at his local Best Buy last night and snapped a photo to prove his big discovery and subsequent purchase. Rumors had been flying around about exactly when the bundle (that includes Forza 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance) would hit store shelves and it seems like that time is now. A run by my local Costco to check up on this also turned up the Pro Bundle as well, so if you've been waiting for word before you picked this up, consider yourself officially told.