Xbox 360 Registration Rewards Strike Back

Remember earlier this year, when Microsoft sent out a batch of Live freebies in the form of Joust and Frogger? Well, a second batch of free Xbox Live Arcade game codes are going out to Xbox 360 owners who invested in the past year, signed up for Live and filled out a registration form. Our tipsters who recently registered have been getting the updated gratis games in their inboxes, netting themselves a couple of free XBLA titles in Robotron and Joust. Again.
So, if you made with the online registration, log into all your e-mail accounts, check your spam filters, and enjoy some Robotron. Thanks to everyone who sent this in. Again.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink