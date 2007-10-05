Xbox 360 Registration Rewards Strike Back

Remember earlier this year, when Microsoft sent out a batch of Live freebies in the form of Joust and Frogger? Well, a second batch of free Xbox Live Arcade game codes are going out to Xbox 360 owners who invested in the past year, signed up for Live and filled out a registration form. Our tipsters who recently registered have been getting the updated gratis games in their inboxes, netting themselves a couple of free XBLA titles in Robotron and Joust. Again.

So, if you made with the online registration, log into all your e-mail accounts, check your spam filters, and enjoy some Robotron. Thanks to everyone who sent this in. Again.