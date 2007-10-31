Xbox Japan's 2-for-1 Billboard

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

softmaplostninja.jpg While Microsoft has South Africa covered, it's doubling its efforts in Japan. Literally. Check out this: An Akihabara billboard with both Lost Odyssey AND Ninja Gaiden II ads. That's actually pretty smart — reminding Japanese gamers that both titles are on the Xbox 360. Though, that diagonal banner? Tacky. New Ad [Siliconera]

