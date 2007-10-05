Yakuza 3 Features A Deep Turtle Racing Engine

Give it up for Sega and Yakuza's main man Toshihiro Nagoshi. Not only does Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzen—to be known as Yakuza 3 outside of Japan, we're guessing—feature extraordinary cleavage, it also features turtle racing. Yes. Turtle racing. And you can bet on it. There's some other stuff in here, too, like amazing depth and breadth of detail, pretty graphics and all that crap. But those turtles. My God!