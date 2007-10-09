The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Yaris Free Running To Xbox Live Arcade Wednesday

yaris_xbla.jpgYaris the car is the fuel-efficient Toyota Echo replacement that's designed for girls. Yaris the game is a free Xbox Live Arcade "advergame" that will let players drive the titular automobiles through all sorts of (eight) different tracks. How's it look? Free! I can only assume it plays "Free!" as well, as the download doesn't go live on Marketplace until this Wednesday.

Unlike a real Yaris, the virtual version comes equipped with a scary mechanised phallus under the hood that will let you shoot giant 8-balls, bike-riding sumo, and hover toasters. Here are some ellipses to illustrate speechless-ness.

...

Yaris [Xbox.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles