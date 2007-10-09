Yaris Free Running To Xbox Live Arcade Wednesday

Yaris the car is the fuel-efficient Toyota Echo replacement that's designed for girls. Yaris the game is a free Xbox Live Arcade "advergame" that will let players drive the titular automobiles through all sorts of (eight) different tracks. How's it look? Free! I can only assume it plays "Free!" as well, as the download doesn't go live on Marketplace until this Wednesday.
Unlike a real Yaris, the virtual version comes equipped with a scary mechanised phallus under the hood that will let you shoot giant 8-balls, bike-riding sumo, and hover toasters. Here are some ellipses to illustrate speechless-ness.
...
Yaris [Xbox.com]
