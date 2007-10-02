You Got Halo In My LOLCats

What happens when you marry the worldwide Halo phenomenon with the plague of cat pictures with humorously misspelled captions? I'm pretty sure the world is supposed to explode, but until that happens there's Halolcats.com. It features many of the same cat pictures you've seen infesting forums or sent to you in emails from your co-worker who thinks they're just so darn cute, spliced with the game series you either love or despise. Pictures are sorted by categories much like the medals you achieve in multiplayer, such as "Catting Spree" , "Double Cat", and "Catastrophe". You can even submit your own pictures in case you have far more free time than I do. The creators went as far as to send out a press release announcing this unholy union, so hit the jump to see if you can figure out why the hell someone would do this.

EARTH, OCTOBER 1, 2007— What happens when two worlds collide? Aliens versus humans-the classic struggle of good and evil. The same battle is being waged on Halo 3 for the XBOX 360, and starting today-on the internet too! Introducing Halolcats.com, a new site devoted to combining the Halo universe with humorous, and lovable cats. We've captured both Halo-themed lolcat pictures, and pictures of cats interacting with the replica Master Chief helmet that ships with the Legendary Edition of Halo 3. It's a match made in space!

Each day users will be treated to a new slew of Halolcat pictures, and they can even submit their own. Pictures can be rated and commented on by site readers, and we keep track of the best of the best in a "Top Rated" section. Like the medals earned for certain achievements in Halo multiplayer matches, Halolcats utilizes medals for each picture, bringing focus and editorial on what makes them funny.

About Lolcats The origin of lolcats is somewhat unknown, but sometime around the early 1990s, cats were literally exploding onto the Internet. Lolcats are a combination of a cat photo, and wildly inaccurate, or otherwise humorous statements written on top.The result is a massively popular trend of sites such as icanhascheezburger.com, which rakes in thousands of page views every day.

