Your PSP Has Been Encased In Carbonite!

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron hits next week for the PSP, exclusively, right alongside the Star Wars Battlefront Entertainment Pack bundle. That's the one that comes with a Darth Vader portrait screened on the back of a white PSP Slim. To celebrate the release of the game, Sony is hosting a launch party with Lucasarts at PlayStation Store at the Metreon in San Francisco, bringing with them the usual bunch of Star Wars cosplayers, prizes, fireworks, dancing bears, etcetera.

The reason you might actually want to show up? They're giving away Han Solo-trapped-in-carbonite PSP cases to the first 200 folks who buy the aforementioned Entertainment Pack. You'll look at it, your PSP encased in Han encased in carbonite and say "I love you". It will respond "I know". I... I'm tearing up a little bit.

More details and a full-sized pics at the official PlayStation blog.

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron Update [PlayStation.blog]