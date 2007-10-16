The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

LEAKED! Chocolate Brown PS3s Here!

nv9lwh.jpgWere you excited over the new 40GB PS3s? Then you are gonna love this! During the Eurochocolate festival in Perugia, Italy, Sony debuted their newest SKU. Details are short at the moment, but the model does not look backwards compatible. The new "chocolate" colour is a surprise, complete with matching SIXAXIS controllers, but we're hopeful that this new SKU is built from cheaper components that could cut current prices even more than the 40GB model. Stand aside Nintendo, Microsoft and Hershey, there's a new sheriff in town. Bonus pick post-jump. 5bbigk.jpg

New PS3 model: PlayStation 3 Chocolate [via videogamesblogger]

