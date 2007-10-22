Zack & Wiki Ad Doesn't Lie

You know when you see game ads, and all the people look really excited? Like even the people who are not playing are giddy? Usually it's totally b.s., but this ad is not lying. At TGS, we checked out upcoming Capcom puzzle title Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure and, yes, even those who were not playing totally got into the puzzle solving — it's that fun. Truth in advertising? You better believe it.