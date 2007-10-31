The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Zapper Dated For Europe

crossbowfun.jpgThe earliest record of the crossbow is from Greece in the 5th century BC, so you folks over in Europe have had plenty of crossbow training already. This is probably why you're going to have to wait until December 7th to pay Â£20 / â‚¬30 for Nintendo's Wii Zapper and Link's Crossbow Training, which hits North America on November 19th. We cannot have you folks armed before we've had a proper training period. Otherwise we'd be completely screwed in the States when the great crossbow war breaks out. Besides, if we win, English will be the official language of Europe and these delays won't be an issue any longer!

Europe to Get Zapping Before Christmas [Next Gen]

