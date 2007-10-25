Zero Punctuation, All Nintendo Love

Love? No wait I meant hate. The sort of hate that includes eating shit, shooting developers in the head and smothering Mario to death with a pillow. That's hate right?
Zero Punctuation: Super Paper Mario [The Escapist]
i think i could watch that a million times and never get sick of it... or quite catch everything he's saying...