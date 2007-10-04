Zero Punctuation Takes On Halo 3

Zero Punctuation is always a funny review, but their take on the Halo canon... never having played a Halo game in the past...is schizophrenically insightful (and I guess a little ironic, coming from a train of thought voice of a chain smoking speed freak). Zero Punctuation: Halo 3 [The Escapist]
The review is funny but in terms of a review its terrible for a simple reason. The guy himself completely refuses to grade Halo on anything other than the single player experience. He compares it to Bioshocks singleplayer campaign. A game with no multiplayer, created from the ground up to be a profound single player experience.. this is meant to be the benchmark for comparison to a game with solid singleplayer and outstanding multiplayer? Ridiculous.
I think thats the worst thing with people complaining about the review about Halo 3. They refuse to accept the possibility that a superb multiplayer mode can propell a game to greatness over a superb single player mode.
Remember kids, you play SP and you have fond memories and enjoy a good story. You play multiplayer, and you can keep playing it. And best of all your memories are with your friends as well.