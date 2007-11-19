Above, you'll see how difficult and time-consuming it is to rack up 1000 achievement points in Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth. To earn them all requires hours of combat, days of trial and error, weeks of exploration. So don't even think of renting this for just one night, score-whores. [via Aeropause]
1000 Achievement Points In Twenty Seconds
