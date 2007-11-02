2K Australia Gets New Website

It's just a shame that 2KAustralia.com looks almost identical to 2KBoston.com - but that's to be expected.

At least they're separate.

Both sites are light on features, however, the Oz version has gone to the trouble of adding a nice section with bios for some of the guys from the Canberra studio. For example, Jon Chey wrote just five lines of code for Terra Nova. He also has a secret love of "18th century English Rococo chairs". Certainly news to me.

