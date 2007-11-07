$US 3,000 Computer Contest Reminder

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

blacksite_logo_announcement-3.jpg Don't forget! We are totally giving away a BlackSite: Area 51 gaming PC from Alienware. The winner will also get an Area 51 t-shirt, an "eyeblack" patch and a copy of Midway's Stranglehold PC. The computer is a $US 3,000 dollar machine, making this one of the most expensive things we've given away, so any bitching about the TOTALLY FREE AND AMAZING PRIZE will be met with the blunt end of the Ban Hammer.

Wanna win that computer? Read this. Do it. Contest closes to entries November 12th at midnight EST. Specs after the jump:

Processor: IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz 8MB Cache 1066MHz FSB Operating System (Office software not included): Genuine WindowsÂ® XP Media Center Edition 2005 - With no Media Center Remote Control or TV Tuner

Chassis: AlienwareÂ® P2 Chassis with AlienIceâ„¢ 3.0 Video Cooling and 1000 Watt SLI Capable Power Supply - Space Black Chassis Customization : AlienwareÂ® Standard System Lighting - Astral Blue High-Performance Liquid Cooling: AlienwareÂ® Standard System Cooling

Motherboard: AlienwareÂ® Approved NVIDIA nForce 680i SLI Motherboard

Memory: High-Performance 800MHz DDR2 SDRAM - 1GB - 2 x 512MB System Drive: Single Drive Configuration - 250GB Serial ATA 3Gb/s 7,200 RPM w/ 8MB Cache Primary CD ROM/DVD ROM: 18X Dual Layer DVDÂ±RW/CD-RW Writer w/ Nero Software Suite Graphics Processor: Single Graphics Processors - 768MB NVIDIAÂ® GeForceâ„¢ 8800 GTX

Monitor: No Monitor

Sound Card: High-Definition 7.1 Performance Audio

Keyboard: AlienwareÂ® USB Full-Size Keyboard Mouse : AlienwareÂ® Optical 3-Button Mouse with Scroll Wheel

Warranty: 1-Year AlienCare Toll-Free 24/7 Phone Support w/ Onsite Service Alienware Extras: AlienwareÂ® Mousepad Alienware Extras: AlienInspection - Exclusive Integration and Inspection - $100 Value - FREE!

Alienware Extras: AlienWiring - Exclusive Internal Wire Management - $100 Value - FREE!

