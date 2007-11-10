360 Outsells PS3 In Japan

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

360ownjapan.jpgAll this time Microsoft has been trying to use the Japanese RPG market as a way into the country, when all they needed was a little Namco Bandai arcade jet fighting action. Fuelled by the success of Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation as well as recent price cuts, the latest Media Create numbers show Xbox 360 sales jumping from 3,718 in the previous week to a massive 17.673 units sold. The PlayStation 3, on the other hand, saw a drop that left them with only 17,434 consoles finding homes. That makes for the sweetest 239 Xbox 360 consoles Microsoft has sold in quite some time. Of course Nintendo continues to dominate them both, with 37,617 Wiis and 78,597 DS systems, but what I want to know is who are these 319 people buying the GBA SP? The future is now, people.

360 Beats PS3 In Weekly Japanese Hardware Sales [Gamasutra]

