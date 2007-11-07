360 Plans On Sticking Around For YEARS

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

giantmindyface.jpgThe Xbox? Nice machine, but like so many other bright young stars, it was cut down before its time. Not so for the 360! Microsoft have looked at how long the PS2 has stuck around, looked at how much money that's made Sony and decided "yes, that's a good idea, let's do that". Microsoft games division CFO Mindy Mount:

Look at the PS2; they've gone long-time and seem to have pretty good legs on what they are doing...If we were able to do that, as CFO I think that's great, because every year you draw it out you increase profitability.

We'll take that to mean you don't plan on completely abandoning the 360 the second its successor arrives, then! Microsoft sees long-life potential for Xbox 360 [Reuters]

