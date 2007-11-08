The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

40 Percent of 40GB PS3s Are Defective?

40gbps3probs.jpg See that tag right up there? That says "rumor," so we don't know how true this is. We've had no problems with our 60GB PLAYSTATION 3s, but apparently Belgian game retailer Games Mania claims that 40 percent of the new 40GB models have been returned because of hardware defects that result in the machine not being able to read discs. Forty percent? That's a lot. Like we said, our 60GB models have been super solid, so we're slightly hesitant to go jumping to conclusions. Anyone out there have problems with the new models? Hit us up in the comments section. That's what it's for.

Problemen met PS3 40GB? [Gamed via Gamer via Game|Life]

Comments

  • Allen Guest

    I have sent back 2 40 gb sony ps3 consoles for disc read errors.
    It does not recognize cd's in the media drive. In the year that
    I've owned mine I have had to send it back 2 times. I'm going to
    trade this new one in at gamestop or someplace for an xbox 360.
    When I talked to the person on the phone I asked how much it would
    cost to repair this problem when my warranty expires and she said it would be in the range of 149.00 not including shipping there and back. That when I decided I'm not going to fool with these morons anymore and trade it in for something else.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles