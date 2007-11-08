40 Percent of 40GB PS3s Are Defective?

See that tag right up there? That says "rumor," so we don't know how true this is. We've had no problems with our 60GB PLAYSTATION 3s, but apparently Belgian game retailer Games Mania claims that 40 percent of the new 40GB models have been returned because of hardware defects that result in the machine not being able to read discs. Forty percent? That's a lot. Like we said, our 60GB models have been super solid, so we're slightly hesitant to go jumping to conclusions. Anyone out there have problems with the new models? Hit us up in the comments section. That's what it's for.

Problemen met PS3 40GB? [Gamed via Gamer via Game|Life]