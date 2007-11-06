The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

40GB PS3 Japanese TV Spots Show Patience

Above is one shockingly bad 40GB PS3 ad The boy sitting on the floor says that he love Ridge Racer and the only Ridge Racer game he couldn't play was RR7. He says that he's waited a year to play the game, and now he finally can. His family claps. Hooray for price-cuts! However, the other three ads Sony has put out (after the jump) are pretty good. Not bad, even. Click over to watch 'em! It features a family who have been waiting "a year" to play Ridge Racer 7 or since the spring to play Gundam Musou. At the end, the screaming voice says, "I wanted to play that!" Kooky commercial.

A father tries to get the mother to agree to buy a PS3 so the boy can play Ratchet & Clank. Good ad.

Likewise, a husband tries to convince his wife to tell him get a PS3. He tells her, "You said that when Dynasty Warriors 6 comes out, it was okay to buy a PS3." She agrees that she said that. Likewise, solid ad.

Thanks k3nji!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles