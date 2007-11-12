What a difference a year makes. When the PS3 launched on November 11, 2006, a frenzy ensued. The console was met with long lines fuelled by a strong demand. To mark the one year anniversary of the PLAYSTATION 3, Sony launched a cheaper 40GB model that does not support backwards compatibility. The DUALSHOCK 3, Ratchet and Clank Future and Dynasty Warriors 6 put on sale as well. Less frenzy and crap weather, the new console did get a fair enough turnout — though, nothing like the craziness of last year. (That's to be expected!) At the Akihabara Yodobashi Camera Customers picked up the DS3 as well. We haven't heard of any sellouts here, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of boost the 40GB model gave the PS3 in Japan. It could beat the Xbox 360 this week!
40GB PS3 On Sale. People Buy It.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink