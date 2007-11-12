40GB PS3 On Sale. People Buy It.

What a difference a year makes. When the PS3 launched on November 11, 2006, a frenzy ensued. The console was met with long lines fuelled by a strong demand. To mark the one year anniversary of the PLAYSTATION 3, Sony launched a cheaper 40GB model that does not support backwards compatibility. The DUALSHOCK 3, Ratchet and Clank Future and Dynasty Warriors 6 put on sale as well. Less frenzy and crap weather, the new console did get a fair enough turnout — though, nothing like the craziness of last year. (That's to be expected!) At the Akihabara Yodobashi Camera Customers picked up the DS3 as well. We haven't heard of any sellouts here, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of boost the 40GB model gave the PS3 in Japan. It could beat the Xbox 360 this week!

