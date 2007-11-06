40GB PS3 Still Using 90nm Chips

That rumour about the new 40GB PS3s using the smaller, quieter 65nm chips? Yeah, no. Least, not yet. German site Heise Online managed to get in touch with SCEE regarding the matter, and were told that while consoles in the coming months would start to ship with the newer chips, those shipping now are still packing 90nm chips. Disappointed? Dry your salty tears with the knowledge that thanks to the use of new components elsewhere in the 40GB PS3s, power consumption is down 32.5%. Playstation 3: Sparsameres 40-GByte-Modell weiterhin mit 90-nm-Chips [Heise Online, via Shacknews]