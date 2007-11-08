40GB PS3s Have "Very Low Failure Rates"

Relax 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 owners. Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe say that rumour is total bunk. The rumour claimed that 40 percent of the 40GB PLAYSTATION 3s were have disc read errors. SCEE "categorically" denies the rumour and states that 40GB models have "the same industry leading, very low failure rates, comparable to the low level failure rates of the 60GB PS3." SCEE head David Reeves states:

We are very proud of the quality and reliability of PLAYSTATION 3 and are disappointed that such extremely sloppy journalism has resulted in this totally inaccurate story... Since launching the 40GB PS3, we have experienced a fantastic jump in sales and the failure rates have remained at the very low level that we not only strive for, but have been achieving since the launch of PS3.

Know: SCEE tells us on record that the "sloppy journalism" remark is a dig at the journalist who started the rumour and "not" Kotaku.