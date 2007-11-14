The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sexual_chocolate.jpgA recently published Associated Press and AOL Games survey of over 2,000 adults, some 770 of which play video games, reveals that those with kids who game don't spend a whole hell of a lot of time gaming with their offspring. According to the poll, about 43% of parents who have given birth to gamers don't spend any of their family time playing games. Those who do game with the kids tend to be younger parents, like 33 year old Marvin Paup of Arizona who plays Halo 3 with his 10-year old son to the tune of 30 hours a week. Yikes! Hope the Xbox Live headset defaults to "mute others" at the Paup house.

Unsurprisingly, those not weened on joysticks, like 55-year old mother Karen Kimball, bemoan "the violence, the obsession" their kids are subjected to while gaming. One might think that more time alloted to spending time with your kid and a wireless controller might help one relate a bit better.

Kids, it's time to add copies of Scene It? and Wario Ware Smooth Moves to the Amazon wish list. Get a wireless controller into the hands of your crusty old folks the sooner the better.

Poll: Parents and video games don't mix [CNN]

