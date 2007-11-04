The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

4 Year-Old Blues

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Lounging

Geez. Lots of birds! It's like you are posting from a wildlife reserve. Amazing.

Dangnabbit. Wanted to get Funde Razor goodies, but didn't have time.

Mini-Bash is still feeling kinda icky. Feel really bad for the kid. He's had this stomach bug for like a week, can't go outside, can't go to school, can't see his friends, can't eat food he wants to. Lots of can'ts. Pretty frustrating! Today, he was visibly so. Like depressed even. I'd actually never seen him so down — he's usually really upbeat. We played with his Pokémon toys together, which brought a smile to his face. I read Peter Rabbi to him (in English). Oh, I also let him beat me in Paper Rock Scissors — if only 'cause he's sick. (Kid's gotta learn to toss more than Scissors if he's ever gonna hold his own on the schoolyard!) Hopefully, tomorrow he'll be feeling better.

What you missed last night Get second Rock Band guitar DS demo channel Kutaragi getting award Wii eBay prices are crazy

