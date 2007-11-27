$US 500 Gift Certificate Contest Ho!

Not sure yet how we're going to go about tormenting you for this short, but sweet contest, but I wanted to give everyone a heads up that we will be kicking off a week long contest either later today or early tomorrow. We're going to be tying it to our Holiday Gift Guide and Wishlist and the winner will receive a not insignificant $US 500 to spend on gaming loot. Keep in mind, even when we were talking about imaginary Kotaku Kash, we only had $US 300 to spend on our games.
What would you spend $US 500 on?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink