$US 500 Gift Certificate Contest Ho!

gamingchair.jpgNot sure yet how we're going to go about tormenting you for this short, but sweet contest, but I wanted to give everyone a heads up that we will be kicking off a week long contest either later today or early tomorrow. We're going to be tying it to our Holiday Gift Guide and Wishlist and the winner will receive a not insignificant $US 500 to spend on gaming loot. Keep in mind, even when we were talking about imaginary Kotaku Kash, we only had $US 300 to spend on our games.

What would you spend $US 500 on?

