$US 500 Up for Grabs, Last Day to Grab

This is! LAST DAY. The last day to enter our totally Cone-hat and Storm Trooper-free contest. At stake? A $US 500 gift certificate. You just need to do some digging around about our three guest editors and send in your answers by Friday, from there we will randomly choose a group of finalists who have to watch the site Monday for their final question and be the first to answer it.

Hit the link for the details, questions and rules. Like we said, no cone hats and no Storm Troopers! Wish List Contest