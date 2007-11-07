7-Eleven's Offers Good Bargain Xbox 360 Bundle

First: Yes, 7-Eleven in Japan sells video game consoles. Onward! This December, Lost Odyssey is getting its December 6th Japanese release, and the convenience store is offering this Lost Odyssey. Reservations will be accepted until December 4th for the &39,880 ($US 346) bundle that includes an Xbox 360, 20GB HDD, wireless controller, Forza 2, Viva Piñata and Lost Odyssey. Hey Japan, this is a good deal — even if Viva Piñata is like $US 10 in the Akihabara bargain bins! Bundle [7-Elevan via Famitsu]