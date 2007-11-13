$US 8.25m for Health Games Research

Games for Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation have announced $US 8.25 in new grants for Health Games Research. The grants are intended to "support research to enhance the quality and effectiveness of interactive games that are used to improve health."

According to the press release, the foundation will award up to $US 2 million of the total for studies on effective health game design. Proposals are due January 29, 2008. Another $US 2 million round is expected in 2009. The program will be directed by Dr. Debra Lieberman at UC Santa Barbara. Among her prior work include SNES games on asthma and diabetes.

Here's hoping this will improve the quality of health related games, not just the number of swings at the ball.

