Microsoft were kind enough to send me a copy of Mass Effect last week. I was kind enough to play it non-stop for the past five days. And while the load times and mechanics of the game are a little disappointing (still too many long, empty corridors, still that shitty BioWare inventory system), in the end, who cares? The combat's great, the new dialogue system is great, the cinematic presentation is great. Best of all? It's a big, soapy space opera. The kind that only comes from people who know, and love, their sci-fi. The kind you only dreamed games could drop you in when you were a kid. Time to start living that dream.