A Day Of Rock (And Jade)

Today I woke up to Jade Raymond. Sort of. Early this morning I taped an episode of my GameTrailers show Bonus Round with Jade. I've known Jade for 5-6 years (before she was at Ubi) and it's great to see her at the helm of an important project like Assassin's Creed. She also has to put up with a lot of crap beacuse she's a beautiful woman working in the games business. We spent a lot of time talking about that off camera. Sometimes it's easy to forget that Jade has spent 3 years managing a team of 150 people to build Assassin's. Sure she's "telegenic" as McWhertor would say, but she's also worked incredibly hard with a great team behind her to build a triple-A blockbuster game.

Otherwise, it looks like today was all about downloadable content for music games. The Foo Fighters and Velvet Revolver packs came out for Guitar Hero III, and as expected Activision is still doing 3 song packs at more than $US 2 a song. But at least you get 3 songs from the same band, as opposed to wanting one song in a pack and being forced to buy two more from another band. (Ahem... Guitar Hero II). Still, wait until you guys see the Rock Band Downloadable Content plan. I think a year from now we will be writing stories about how these games are saving the music business by selling tonnes of digital music on a weekly basis.

What you missed today Halo 3 Ingame Marriage Proposal Bungie: New IP in the Works, We're Better Than Epic! First Details on Rock Band Downloadable Content Jack Thompson Music Video with Kotaku Shoutout! Two Guitar Hero III Song Packs Come Out

