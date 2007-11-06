A Hyper Humpy Look Back at the E3 That Was

Ah, now let's take a trip down memory lane, back to the E3 of yesteryear. Back in the day, the Electronic Entertainment Expo was wall-to-wall games, flashing lights and women in skimpy clothes. (Now, it's since changed to nerdy game journalists crammed into hotels.) In case you missed the party, Boing Boing tv has a snapshot of what was E3. The rediscovered footage was unearthed from Internet Bubble-era TV pilot Crap TV and lovingly reassembled by BBtv. The guerilla clip features "comedy terrorist" Tim E. Woodsman who dry-humps and high-kicks through the show floor. Yep, that nicely sums up what the old E3 was.

Dude Flips Out [BBtv]