A Hyper Humpy Look Back at the E3 That Was

Ah, now let's take a trip down memory lane, back to the E3 of yesteryear. Back in the day, the Electronic Entertainment Expo was wall-to-wall games, flashing lights and women in skimpy clothes. (Now, it's since changed to nerdy game journalists crammed into hotels.) In case you missed the party, Boing Boing tv has a snapshot of what was E3. The rediscovered footage was unearthed from Internet Bubble-era TV pilot Crap TV and lovingly reassembled by BBtv. The guerilla clip features "comedy terrorist" Tim E. Woodsman who dry-humps and high-kicks through the show floor. Yep, that nicely sums up what the old E3 was.
Dude Flips Out [BBtv]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink