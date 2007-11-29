A Renter Does Not A Buyer Make

Here's some confirmation of what most of us already knew: a study by Frank N. Magid Associates shows that renting is bad for game sales. In particular, check out these two findings:
1. Nearly 50% of all console game renters didn't purchase a single game they rented last year. 2. Only 9% of renters bought 11% or more of the games they rented.
In short: if you rent a game, you don't buy it. But who ever bought that whole "try before you buy" argument, anyway? Though I will admit to keeping a few games from my monthly mail rental service of choice. Game Rentals Eating into Purchases [via maxconsole]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink