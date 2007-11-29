A Renter Does Not A Buyer Make

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rent-sign.gifHere's some confirmation of what most of us already knew: a study by Frank N. Magid Associates shows that renting is bad for game sales. In particular, check out these two findings:

1. Nearly 50% of all console game renters didn't purchase a single game they rented last year. 2. Only 9% of renters bought 11% or more of the games they rented.

In short: if you rent a game, you don't buy it. But who ever bought that whole "try before you buy" argument, anyway? Though I will admit to keeping a few games from my monthly mail rental service of choice. Game Rentals Eating into Purchases [via maxconsole]

