The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

A Tower For Your Wii

wiitower.jpgAttention Mom! You asked me the other day what I wanted for Christmas. Well here it is. While I cannot give you a link to purchase it from, unable to find any reference to it on the internet whatsoever, this officially licensed Nintendo Wii tower organizer by a company called Level Up is a thing of beauty to behold, and an answer to at least one of my living room organizational issues. It's sleek, sexy, and the blue translucent Wiimote and Nunchuck holders give it that futuristic look I am trying to achieve. According to Will from The Wiicast, it was discovered at Walmart for a measly $US 69.99. Just look at it! When I'm not using the Wii I can pretend it's a podium and host imaginary game shows for my cats. "Hello, and welcome to Lick Your Own Butt! I'm your host, Michael Fahey". Oh who am I kidding? My mother never reads this crap. Hit the link below to check out The Wiicast's flickr gallery of another Christmas dream that won't come true.

The Officially Licenced Wii Tower Gaming Station [The Wiicast]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles