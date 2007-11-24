A Week In Comments

Band Sue Harmonix, Red Octane Over Guitar Hero Cover Comment by: tk. Nominated by: SkahT

What NOT To Say to Girls on Xbox Live (Or Anywhere Else) Comment by: this_is_sparta Nominated by: drbrownt0wn

Mysterious Mass Effect Experience Site Surfaces Comment by: JethroVegas Nominated by: luisrm

Senators Want Adults Only Rating for Manhunt 2 Comment by: InsomniaBob Nominated by: Anemone

@jackthompson: Hiya, Jack!

Well, I'll give you the fact that this game should probably be marketed to an Adult Only audience. After all, exposure to violent imagery in that crucial year between 17 and 18 is how every serial killer who ever lived turned bad! oh...wait, hang on. I was accidently holding down the sarcasm button...[/sarcasm]Theeeere we go.

In all seriousness, I don't see why ANYONE would want to play Manhunt 2. But some people do. And yeah, a lot of them are mad at their over controlling parents and just want to shock someone. So what?

The real issue here, Jack, is that our government wastes more time on issues like this than on the very REAL problem that contribute to violent crime and urban decay: poverty, segregation, racism, police corruption and drugs.

While I disagree with your stance, and find your logic, at times, to be flawed, I'm willing to admit that you've executed some very compelling arguments in the past, Mr. Thompson. And you passed the bar. Even in Florida that has to count for something. I think you're an intelligent man, and you could make a real, positive change if you applied yourself.

But, attacking violent video games and the companies that produce them isn't going to save lives. It's just going to put you on CNN. And it's going to shift desperate politicians seeking election away from much more important matters. I think if you took a step back, and took a good hard look at what you've been doing these last few years, I think you might realise how the limelight has changed you.

You've become every bit as much a sensationalist as Howard Stern, Mr. Thompson. You've gone from trying to get justice for the family members of Columbine to resigning yourself to gumming up the works, and trying in vain to defend your honour against the entire internet. I don't think that's what you wanted when you began this crusade. Even so, I'm not going to tell you to shut up, Jack, because I believe in your right to free speech as much as my own. Even if I disagree with you, and dislike you on a personal level for the tactics you employ.

Freedom of speech is the most important aspect of our country. It is one of the cornerstones upon which our society is built. And yet, in the last ten years, a gradual campaign to sanitize and placate has slowly brought our country down a dark path. This is no conspiricy, merely the compounded result of a great many well meaning, but misinformed people. They thought that by placing restrictions on entertainment, that somehow it would make the world a better place, but that could not be further from the truth.

The end result is we now have less transparency in government than ever. The United States is torturing prisoners most of whom have not, and will not be charged with any crime. This, to me, represents a far greater threat to our way of life than any external threat this country has ever faced. And if this trend that you champion, of banning content based on "good taste" or "moral authority" continues, you may find one day that you are no longer allowed to speak in public, Mr. Thompson.

I hope that you discard this crusade, and take up a more noble, more relevant cause. Lord knows there are plenty. But, if you really, truly believe that simulated violence is the greatest threat to our way of life, Mr. Thompson, then you are a zealot, and beyond help. And in that case, I look forward to watching your continued downward spiral into madness, as rational, clear thinking people turn away from you.