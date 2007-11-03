A Week In Comments (baberg Edition)

This Week on Epic v SK... Comment by baberg Nominated by NunianVonFuch Rabidsquirrel Witzbold

Epic: You want the engine? SK: I think I'm entitled to it Epic: You want the engine? SK: I want the truth! Epic: You can't handle the truth! Son, we live in a world that has textures, and those textures have to be generated by men with Photoshop. Whose gonna do it? You? You, Bungie Studios? I have a greater responsibility than you could possibly fathom. You weep for Too Human, and you curse Epic. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know, that Too Human's delay, while tragic, probably saved money. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves money. You don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at GDCs, you want me making those textures, you need me making those textures. We use words like tri-linear, polygonal, anti-aliasing. We use these words as the backbone of a life spent building an engine. You use them in a lawsuit. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very engine that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it. I would rather you just said thank you, and bought Gears of War. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a compiler, and write some code. Either way, I don't give a damn what you think you are entitled to.

Current Pricing Model Will Soon Be Obsolete Comment by Eldragon Nomianted by user.error

Notice how it is always EA that is complaining about pricing on games? One of the first to introduce in game ads, charging for cheat codes, etc? EA should try to cut costs and consider restructuring from their top-down development model. Rather than coming up with more ways to make people pay for what they used to get for free. Indie Developers for PC games are cropping up all the time, and many do quite well for themselves. You can spend less money and make a better game, rather than blowing the entire budget on creating better graphics but rehashing the same tired old gameplay. Take a look at games that were created before the advent of 3d acceleration. Since you could not wow the consumer with pretty graphics, developers had to rely on a good story and fun gameplay. These things don't cost 10 million dollars to produce. It requires a couple guys, pizza, and talent.

Halo 3 Shit-Talkers Comment by Z-Word Nominated by user.error

I find I have to mute at least one rooster-fellating crotch hobbit before any match even begins, whether it's because they're spouting the usual racist/homophobic/I effed yer mum lolz lolz bullshit in the lobby or because they're a mouthbreather who can't grasp that the mic doesn't need to be 1/16th of an inch away from their spittle-drenched lips. "HURRRR, HRRAAAAH. HURRR, HRRAAAHH." Yo, Darth Douchebag, fix your goddamn mic. I played a team slayer match recently in which a guy on our team went AFK for a phone call — which was bad enough, as it left us a man down — yet conducted his entire 10-minute call with his headset on and unmuted. W. T. F. We finally just ignored the other team and killed/corpseraped him every time he respawned until he came back and FREEEEEEAKED out. At which point we pretended we had him muted — "Hey, did you guys mute him too? I bet he's super pissed huh?" — and listened to his screeching diatribe, most of which involved our apparent fondness for other men. Homophobia, the last refuge of of le sac de la douche. And seriously, did he have a right to be angry? Hell no. Though listening to him lose it was kinda fun.

Nintendo Hasn't Forgotten the Hardcore Comment by baberg Nominated by ima robot

People who self-describe themselves as "hardcore gamers" are stupid. People who try to categorize games as "hardcore" and "casual" are stupider. But people who limit themselves to only playing what they perceive to be "hardcore" games are the worst. Grow up, stop with the pointless labels, and just play the fracking games.

Army of Two Brings Blackwater PMCs Center Stage Comment by Witzbold Nomainted by Kaji

All of you folks who are crying about Blackwater need to seriously get educated on the PSF (Private Security Firms), PSC (Private Security Contractor) history and the real situation in Iraq. Granted it was highly unfortunate that there were civilians killed in the most current incident, its war and such incidents happen. Actually I think Ill list the names of those folks since it would be unfair to bundle them up with the more reasonable people here. Also the difference between the larger PSCs and "Mercs" as the ignorant folk in the media are playing it as is that the contractors in those firms only run defence and are only allowed to fire when an entity threatens them or is in the direct way of the planned route of travel. The reason why PSF(C)s are so easy to "attack" is because they are not a part of the US Govt. so its rather easy to spin stories and demonize them in the eyes of the public. Myself Ive read equally disturbing incidents caused by the US military but you dont see me flying off the handle about it. Why? Becuase its war, shit happens. Becuase a few folk did something very stupid, the abuse of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib comes to mind also the more recient incident in the Lake Thar Thar region that left 15 civilians dead. While incidents like these and many others go on, its still no reason to demonize the whole US army, as the media is doing with Blackwater. One other thing that you folks need to put into perspective is the fact that there is also a good chance the people of Iraq are lying. Im not saying that in a vicious way of distrust for the people of Iraq. Its just that usually what occurs is the insurgents have the civilians in a "death grip" if you will causing them to lie about what goes on or bad things will happen to themselves or their families. Its just a way of life there. The less you see, the longer you live kinda deal. Im sure others are telling the truth, but I wouldnt believe everything that is being said by the public there. This is also speaking from knowledge gained by reading various reports by soldiers on the ground who have delt with the people of Iraq when comming to searching for insurgents, or after incidents go down. Its a mess really, and you cant blame the people of Iraq either for doing such things, just because its the way of life down there. Even though it does cause a lot of trouble for our men and women who are down in Iraq. I do appreciate those of you who are trying to take a more educated approach to the Kotaku post, but for the rest of you who are just crying about Blackwater and the other PSF(C)s you sound just as bad as all FAUX news and CNN. 2 stations that Im sick of hearing shit talking of the PSF(C)s in Iraq. Mainly Blackwater. Since its obvious none of them have doen any real research on the subject and history, then just taking the "scraps" and figuring out how to spin a story that will get the folks riled up. Looks like it worked seeing some of the ignorant comments here. Folks it aint that hard to hit up amazon.com or the local book store and find information on your own to help build a far more objective view on the situation. Its what I did, since I feel that all of what has led up to the Afghan / Iraq wars is a big changing point in the history of the world today. Upon doing that I learned many things about the situation in regards to the US military and the PSF(C)s. The more information you absorb from various sources the more you can paint yourself a picture of whats really going on there. Also in closing dont throw the term "Merc" around so freely, unless you really know what the difference is.

Will Wright Digs Wii, Xbox 360 Collecting Dust, No PS3 Comment by Marlor Nominated by Bernbaum

Will Wright doesn't play online games against his friends. He races them. Across America. In illegal car races. And he wins.

Brat Punches Mom After She Takes Halo 3 Multiplayer Away Comment by exkon Nominated by user.error

See the melee system is broken!!!

Mental Health Alliance Blasts Manhunt 2 Comment by doubtful Nominated by BtownDesignGuy

I think Willy Wonka gives people the wrong idea about chocolate factories. In real life, the Oompa Loompa are overworked, underpaid, and all of their efforts to unionize have been squashed by 'the man.' The movie portray's chocolate factories as a sing-songy wonderland of imagination and perpetuates the idea that chocolate factories are a great place to visit and work. End the insanity. Ban Willy Wonka!

