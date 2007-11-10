A WOPR Of A Call of Duty 4 Cameo

I love cameos. I even like Cameo. Word up, I often find myself saying, when waxing about code words. So when Infinity Ward throws in a none too subtle nod to the magnificently named super computer from WarGames, the WOPR, into a game like Call of Duty 4 it's like candy. That's another Cameo reference, by the way. Anyway, for those who aren't in their thirties and saw the Cold War thriller starring a young Matthew Broderick in the theater, reader Joseph was nice enough to send along a snap of that, too.
Now I'm hungry! Time to load up the iPod with some Cameo funk classics and head over to my local Burger King. It's a wonderful restaurant!
More nerd references, please!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink