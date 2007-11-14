ABC News Compares Mario to Marilyn Monroe

Sure, the news piece is Mario-for-beginners, but it's still nice to see the mainstream to portray games in a knowing and respectful manner. Says ABC's Charlie Gibson:
For many, Super Mario is not just a game, but an important part of the culture of a generation.
Comparing Mario to Marilyn Monroe (and not to Marilyn) is always good fun, too. More of this please.
Watch the Clip Read the story [ABC News]
