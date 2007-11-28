Activision Chief Drops His Pants at Airport

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sidewaysbobby.jpg Activision honcho Robert Kotick is not a nerd. He has a totally cool nickname, "Bobby." And cool guys have a nickname like that. His company puts out cool games like Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero. Bobby recently told a room full of press:

I was at the BA terminal a few weeks ago and I had to take my belt off and it was 20 minutes before the plane was leaving and it was an international flight. I started running and realised I need my belt. My pants fell down. And I tripped.

See? Cool guy. Best part: The plane was four hours late. Hear Him Recount The Story [Sound Clip via Reuters]

