Activision: Sorry, Now We'll Make Even More Money

Activision had originally forecast that it'd be making $US 1.050 billion in total revenue this Christmas season. Not anymore. No, as the realisation dawned on them that Guitar Hero III and Call of Duty 4 are conjuring money, they've bumped that estimate up to $US 1.225 billion. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick:

We are well on our way to delivering our 16th consecutive year of revenue growth and the most profitable year in our history. We are confident that the third quarter of fiscal 2008 will be the largest and most profitable quarter ever.

More profitable than the Pitfall era, even? Exciting times at Activision Towers!