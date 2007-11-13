The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ad-Supported Casual Games

cheapskate1.jpgI've always thought that $US 20 is an awful lot to spend on a casual game. One of the reasons the conversion rates from trials to purchases are so low (around 2%) is that there's often enough pleasure in the trial to satisfy.

Advertising to the rescue. MostFun.com is offering free online versions of popular casual games like Diner Dash 2, Chocolatier, and Luxor 2 with no time limits. All you have to do is watch a pre- and post-play ad. Is it worth it? You'll have to be the judge; their player doesn't work yet on my Mac (or yours either).

Free Unlimited Premium Games [MostFun.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles