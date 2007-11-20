Adult Lucky Star Twinkles Out Early

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

2007-11-15-204.jpg It had to happen. The Lucky Star dirty movie Kira Suta has finally come out. The DVD hit retailers in Den-Den Town. Here's the kicker: The flick was slated for release on November 23rd, but released itself a week, well, prematurely. The reason for this? There was a pre-release event in Den-Den Town. And, no, I did not go. And, no, I am not lying. Lucky Star Parody Movie [Ota Road]

