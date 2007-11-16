Aeria Readies Shaiya Beta

Aeria Games, who launched their North American Dream Of Mirror Online beta earlier this week, is readying another MMO beta test for launch later this month. Shaiya is one of the most popular MMORPG's in Korea (aren't they all?), featuring a healthy dose of fantasy RPG swords and sorcery in a battle between the Union of Fury and the Alliance of Light. They promise epic realm vs realm combat , tons of PvP for those so inclined, and interesting concepts like bootleg warehouses where members of opposing factions can meet and exchange wares. The website also mentions executions, which I can only dream is a handy new way of dealing with griefers. The Shaiya beta starts on November 26th, with signups currently being accepted at http://shaiya.aeriagames.com.

Aeria Games Announces the Closed Beta for Shaiya

California, U.S.A. (November 12, 2007) - Shaiya will be launched by Aeria Games for a Closed Beta test in North America starting on the week of November 26th.

Shaiya is a fantasy Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG). Located on a distant planet, Shaiya puts players in the middle of an age-old blood feud between two warring factions: the Union of Fury and the Alliance of Light

The Beta test phase gives players early access to a game with dozens of maps, hundreds of monsters, over 1,000 quests, and more than 1,000 different items, armour and weapons. This classic-style MMORPG offers players:

PvE, PvP, RvR: The best of all game worlds in one game. Slay monsters, battle friends in duels, smite opposing players in PvP, and fight for control of the continent in Realm versus Realm combat. To the winner of RvR goes the blessing of their Goddess and all the bonuses that includes!

Intriguing Content: Run bootlegs to the opposing faction and sell wares to the enemy. Go on quests that range from delivering love letters to completing a hit on an enemy. Impact your entire realm with your acts of heroism on the battlefield.

Classic RPG Elements: shining armor, dragons, elves, orcs, swords, magic, dramatic music, beautiful realms, quests, faithful steeds, and never-ending of battle of Light versus Darkness.

Players are encouraged to sign up for CB on the Shaiya website at: http://shaiya.aeriagames.com