After You're Done With SMG

Three brave games add their strength to the Wii Virtual Console this week, desperately trying to help maintain its relevance to Wii gamers in the face of today's release of the system-defining Super Mario Galaxy. On the NES front we have Volleyball (500 points), a lovely little version of the sport from back when you didn't need realistic breast physics to make a v-ball game. Often considered one of the greatest shooters of all time, Axelay for the SNES (800 points) brings some classic shmuppage to the table. Finally we have the ultra colorful Blue's Journey for the NEOGEO (900 points), a side-scrolling platformer that features the insectarian Blue from the planet Raguy, who sets off to save his world from the Daruma tribe armed only with a pretty flower. When you're done playing Galaxy...play it again. These three will still be there when you get done.

WII-KLY UPDATE: THREE NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Nov. 12, 2007

Winter vacation may be weeks away, but there's no need to wait for a fun-filled escape. The latest additions to the Wiiâ„¢ Shop Channel can take you to places as familiar as a gymnasium or as fantastical as faraway planets. Fans of sports games, space-age shooters and intergalactic action will all find something to love in this week's lively lineup.

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Pointsâ„¢ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Volleyball (NESÂ®, 1-2 players, rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): Step onto the court in one of the first volleyball games ever made. Select either the men's or women's competition, choose from one of eight available countries to represent, and prepare for some intensely fun game play. The straightforward controls include all the moves you'll need to effectively direct your six-person team. Take some time mastering them in the training mode, though, because you'll need all the practice you can get when competing against challenging computer opponents. If you feel like some multiplayer action, take on a friend in the two-player mode and see whose skills are more polished. Block, set and spike your way to victory.

AXELAYÂ® (Super NESÂ®, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): Mysterious aliens have invaded the Earth-like planet of Corliss, slowly draining the planet's resources. Take control of the prototype Axelay ship and use its wide range of advanced weaponry to battle enemy forces. Play through multiple stages of action —from other planets to space stations — all on your way to destroying the alien headquarters. You are Corliss' last line of defense, so be careful not to be too distracted by the excellent graphics (including great scrolling effects) and rocking music. Pilot the Axelay using Konami's famously tight play control and experience what many consider to be a classic of the shooter genre.

BLUE'S JOURNEY (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, rated E for Everyone - Comic Mischief, 900 Wii Points): The planet of Raguy has been invaded by the Daruma tribe, changing it from a beautiful and peaceful place into one filled with pollution. Released in 1991, this horizontally scrolling action game tells the story of an insectarian named Blue and his quest to save the planet and keep its inhabitants from being turned into slaves. Use Blue's main weapon, a leaf, to flip enemies onto their heads and then throw them at other members of the Daruma tribe, defeating anyone in your way. Additional weapons, such as bombs and boomerangs, are also available, or you can collect flowers to purchase other special items like honey or swim fins. Blue also has the special ability to change his size at will — if he's too big to fit in a particular area, then shrink him. The bright, colorful graphics, combined with lots of hidden items to find, ensure an enjoyable experience with plenty of replay value. Help Blue muster all his strength and eliminate the Daruma tribe.