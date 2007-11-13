Airport, Credit, Treacle

To: Ashcraft From: Ian Bogost Re: Thanks for Frying My Brain Contestant Bastards

The Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — which is practically my second home — sees a lot of servicemen and women pass through on their way to or from Iraq. Today as I was passing through I saw one uniformed Army soldier, clearly jetlagged, stumbling down the terminal. His head turned as someone called to him, beckoning, "Specialist! Specialist!"

It was a representative from one of the many credit card solicitation booths that line airport terminals. I guess you know you're back in the States when someone tries to give you credit.

Other things gleaned today: the Kotaku web editing system is slow. Like molasses. Or treacle, which is the same as molasses but sounds more viscous and lethargic. Kotreaclu.

What you missed today Mass Effect Limited Collector's Edition, Mass Unboxing Girl-on-Girl Gets Mass Effect Banned In Singapore Jack LaLanne's Physical Conditioning Galaxy Restores My Faith in Mario