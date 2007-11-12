Last week I posted a little filler article about GameFaqs' character battle and how the Tetris L-block was currently ahead of the competition. I had no idea my humble article would create such a reaction, but it did and due to the overwhelming response on GameFaqs, The L-block not only won the semi finals last week, but went on to be the big winner overall beating out such mainstays as Link and Cloud. It is a fine world we live in when an inanimate block can come out on top of a whole pile of humanoid heroes. Congratulations L-Block, today you are a man.. err, block.
All Hail the Mighty L-Block
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink