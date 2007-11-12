All Hail the Mighty L-Block

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TurningL_sml.gif Last week I posted a little filler article about GameFaqs' character battle and how the Tetris L-block was currently ahead of the competition. I had no idea my humble article would create such a reaction, but it did and due to the overwhelming response on GameFaqs, The L-block not only won the semi finals last week, but went on to be the big winner overall beating out such mainstays as Link and Cloud. It is a fine world we live in when an inanimate block can come out on top of a whole pile of humanoid heroes. Congratulations L-Block, today you are a man.. err, block.

