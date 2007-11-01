You'd think topping the fright factor of a fifteen year-old video computer game would be a walk in the park, but few games have ever come close to matching the scariness of Infogrames' PC classic Alone In The Dark. If you ask me, realism is what is killing the mood. In the original AitD the primitive polygonal creatures allowed your imagination to fill in the gaps in truly terrifying ways. At least an Atari and Eden Games managed to pick a suitably eerie location for the game. Central Park is bad enough without supernatural forces beyond our comprehension at work. It won't have anywhere near the impact of the original, but hopefully it will be entertaining nonetheless.
Alone In The Park
