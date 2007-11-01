The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Alone In The Park

You'd think topping the fright factor of a fifteen year-old video computer game would be a walk in the park, but few games have ever come close to matching the scariness of Infogrames' PC classic Alone In The Dark. If you ask me, realism is what is killing the mood. In the original AitD the primitive polygonal creatures allowed your imagination to fill in the gaps in truly terrifying ways. At least an Atari and Eden Games managed to pick a suitably eerie location for the game. Central Park is bad enough without supernatural forces beyond our comprehension at work. It won't have anywhere near the impact of the original, but hopefully it will be entertaining nonetheless.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles