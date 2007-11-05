Amazon Deal Of The Day: The Warriors

Amazon's video game Deal of the Day is as cheap as I've seen. You can pick up Rockstar Games' The Warriors for the Xbox for a mere $US 5. That's 50% off of the already low, low price of $US 10. (I should note here that this game for some reason has still not made the 360 backwards compat list) If you can piggy back it on with some other stuff it is eligible for free shipping as well. If you want to go for the whole package deal, they are offering the game and the director's cut of the popular cult film the game was based on for $15.98. A fine gift for any Warriors fan (who's still using an old Xbox). Can you dig it?

