The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Amazon Delaying Super Mario Galaxy Pre-Orders?

super-mario-box-art2.jpgThis isn't good. From our faithful reader Ben, it looks like at least some Amazon pre-orders of Super Mario Galaxy are going to see a delay of one whole week.

I pre-ordered Super Mario Galaxy 2 weeks ago from Amazon.com. Today I received this in my inbox:

"We wanted to let you know that there is an unexpected delay with your video game order (Order# ###-#######-#######) you placed on October 25 2007 09:26 PDT. Unfortunately, we are unable to ship the product(s) as soon as we expected and need to provide you with a new estimate of when they may be delivered:

"Super Mario Galaxy" [Video Game] Estimated arrival date: 11/20/2007

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this delay."

I canceled my order so I can buy it tonight at a brick&mortar store tonight after work. No pre-order coin for me, I guess.

Ouch. Did anyone else get screwed by an Amazon pre-order of SMG?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles