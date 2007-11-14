Amazon Delaying Super Mario Galaxy Pre-Orders?

This isn't good. From our faithful reader Ben, it looks like at least some Amazon pre-orders of Super Mario Galaxy are going to see a delay of one whole week.

"We wanted to let you know that there is an unexpected delay with your video game order (Order# ###-#######-#######) you placed on October 25 2007 09:26 PDT. Unfortunately, we are unable to ship the product(s) as soon as we expected and need to provide you with a new estimate of when they may be delivered:

"Super Mario Galaxy" [Video Game] Estimated arrival date: 11/20/2007

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this delay."

I canceled my order so I can buy it tonight at a brick&mortar store tonight after work. No pre-order coin for me, I guess.