Amazon Delaying Super Mario Galaxy Pre-Orders?

This isn't good. From our faithful reader Ben, it looks like at least some Amazon pre-orders of Super Mario Galaxy are going to see a delay of one whole week.
I pre-ordered Super Mario Galaxy 2 weeks ago from Amazon.com. Today I received this in my inbox:
"We wanted to let you know that there is an unexpected delay with your video game order (Order# ###-#######-#######) you placed on October 25 2007 09:26 PDT. Unfortunately, we are unable to ship the product(s) as soon as we expected and need to provide you with a new estimate of when they may be delivered:
"Super Mario Galaxy" [Video Game] Estimated arrival date: 11/20/2007
We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this delay."
I canceled my order so I can buy it tonight at a brick&mortar store tonight after work. No pre-order coin for me, I guess.
Ouch. Did anyone else get screwed by an Amazon pre-order of SMG?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink